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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1619 - Charles Hamilton - Report on the 3rd arrest
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The suspects were attempting to steal two 49” TV’s from Sears, when Charles, who was the security guard, attempted to stop them. They shoved him to the ground, causing him to hit his head on the concrete floor, before fleeing with one of the TV’s. Charles died at the hospital 4 days later.
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