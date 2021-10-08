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FULL SHOW: Bidenflation Hits: Average Monthly Cost Of Living Up Hundreds Of Dollars During Biden Presidency
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130 views • October 08, 2021
The latest Project Veritas video is one of the most powerful yet as it shows how vaccine manufacturers pressure employees, media, and government into censoring the truth about their vaccines. When you combine that with Big Pharma’s influence in D.C., and on TV, the medical tyranny makes more sense. The Texas school shooter, which just 24 hours ago was another horrific mass shooting, has been released from jail and the media has gone silent on it. Jen Psaki unintentionally admits the Democrat plan to break America down into an impoverished third world nation. Jesse Lee Peterson joins for the third hour.
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