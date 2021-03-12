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Did Hillary Clinton do her #PerpWalk on 9/11/2016 on LIVE TV! ~ A #MusicalMeme
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122 views • March 12, 2021
Remember we all wanted a #PerpWalk before this beast of a year 2020 was over?
What if I told you it happened even before @Potus even took office?
How could we all miss this? Hillary didn't faint! She was doing her #HillarysPerpWalk!
Oh well! #HappyNewYear2021!
If you feel so inclined you can buy me a CoVFeFe here:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/rawqboswin
Original EPIC Bagpipe Track: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9lht2mRd2kQ
What if I told you it happened even before @Potus even took office?
How could we all miss this? Hillary didn't faint! She was doing her #HillarysPerpWalk!
Oh well! #HappyNewYear2021!
If you feel so inclined you can buy me a CoVFeFe here:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/rawqboswin
Original EPIC Bagpipe Track: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9lht2mRd2kQ
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