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Live with April Moss: Plans to Legalize Election Fraud, Monkey Pox and Abortion Media Gaslighting
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15 views • July 26, 2022

We are live with April Moss! April is an investigative reporter and founder of aprilmosstv.com .April was in Arizona recently and will be giving us an update on the election fraud occurring there, as well as Michigan election fraud and what appears to be Covid 2.0.


Find April Moss at https://aprilmosstv.com/

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