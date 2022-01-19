© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE ATTORNEY TAKING ON THE FDA AND UNCOVERING FAUCIS EMAILS
Follow
1
Share
Report
100 views • January 19, 2022
ICAN Attorney, Aaron Siri, Esq., joins Del in studio to talk about some of his landmark legal victories including his recent win against the San Diego Unified School District’s vaccine mandate for students, and the much publicized success challenging Pfizer to hand over it’s documents and data that led it the Covid vaccine approval.
#AaronSiri #SDUSD #PfizerDocs #PfizerDocumentDump #FauciEmails
POSTED: January 19, 2022
#AaronSiri #SDUSD #PfizerDocs #PfizerDocumentDump #FauciEmails
POSTED: January 19, 2022
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.