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Unvaxxed German children shamed in class
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101 views • December 13, 2021
In Germany, children are forced to "go in front of the class and state their vaxx status, those who are vaxxed are applauded, those who are not have to explain why they are not."
Germany now seems to be getting even worse than Australia!
Evil. Evil. Evil.
Germany now seems to be getting even worse than Australia!
Evil. Evil. Evil.
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