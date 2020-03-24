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Susan Smith's Cancer Survivor Story | Stage 2 Breast Cancer
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511 views • March 24, 2020
In 2013, Susan Smith was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer. At first, her reaction was just about the same as any person. She panicked and gave into fear, but about a month passed, and she suddenly gained confidence and clarity. Herself, her husband Robert, and her son all made the changes together, so she didn't have to go through it alone, and so she would meet the most success.
If you'd like to check out Robert's perspective on how to support a cancer fighter, his video is right here: https://bit.ly/robert-hyde-css.
Watch the full video to see exactly what changes Susan and Robert made to keep her healthy to this day without chemotherapy or surgery.
If you'd like to check out Robert's perspective on how to support a cancer fighter, his video is right here: https://bit.ly/robert-hyde-css.
Watch the full video to see exactly what changes Susan and Robert made to keep her healthy to this day without chemotherapy or surgery.
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