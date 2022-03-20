Putin Claims Sanctions on Russia Are ‘Creating Opportunities’ for Crimea

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03/17/2022 Vladimir Putin spoke about the West’s sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine on the eighth anniversary of the country’s annexation of Crimea. While acknowledging the sanctions had caused problems, the Russian president claimed they were also ‘creating opportunities’ for businesses who now had ‘nothing to fear’.