White replacement is real: 1925 Kalergi Plan & 2018 UN Global Compact on Migration (2)

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Credits to DarknessToLight.111.
It’s getting to be too obvious that they are trying to replace and depopulate Whites in their own homelands. Hatred towards Christians and Whites is right through the roof. And who is behind this White replacement? The video provides the answer.