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Grid Down Comms Series Pt 3: Tram/Browning UHF Yagi Antenna
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87 views • January 09, 2021
I'm using a Tram UHF Yagi in conjunction with radios to transmit digital signals. By using a directional antenna A) you have an increase in gain and B) your signal is directional and harder to DF ( Direction Find )
Couple this with my previous 2 videos and you have a good comms system for local use.
Couple this with my previous 2 videos and you have a good comms system for local use.
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