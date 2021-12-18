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The Fallen Homeless
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300 views • December 18, 2021
This is a tribute to my homeless friends who died on the streets of Milton Keynes. Featuring moving images of Patrick Allen, Tony Porter, Jimmy Owen and others. After the ongoing theft of their tents and sleeping bags: I saw the homeless lose the will to live. Tony Porter literally laid himself down outside Christ The Cornerstone Church to die. Jimmy Owen laid down in an underpass to die only just having buried the mother of his young daughter. Patrick Allen died from multiple heart attacks within hours of rejecting Jesus offer of eternal life.
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