Want to be dictator, China, Joe CCP, puppet, or to the highest bidder or Dollar trailer park hooker





TRANSCRIPT:

Hey it’s Tucker Carlson. On Tuesday afternoon the Biden administration had Donald Trump arrested it was a pretty big news story you may have seen it. Just before 9 pm that night as part of its coverage Fox News ran two live video feeds next to one another on the right Donald Trump addressed his supporters in New Jersey on the left Joe Biden spoke at an event for the Secretary General of NATO in Washington beneath those videos at the bottom of the screen Fox’s Banner read this way“wannabe dictator speaks at the White House after having his political rival arrested.”

Those words are up for less than 30 seconds but the effect was immediate. Inside Fox the women who run the network panicked first they scolded the producer who put the banner on the screen.Less than 24 hours after that he resigned. He’d been at Fox for more than a decade he was considered one of the most capable people in the building. He offered to stay for the customary two weeks but Fox told him to clear out his desk and leave immediately

Then the company issued a public apology (01:02) for the 27 second long wannabe dictator Line “the Chiron was taken down immediately” Fox’s PR department said and then added ominously it was “addressed”

That was all true but it was not enough to save Fox News from the ensuing scandal.

For a time in the rest of the media Fox’s assessment of Donald Trump’s arrest seemed to overshadow Trump’s arrest itself.

“Suggesting that Biden is a dictator” declared the Washington Post quote “crossed the line”.

Alexander Vindman agreed strongly. Vindman is the perennial MSNBC (01:38) guest, and full-time Ukraine promoter you may remember from Russia gate. On Twitter he demanded that the Pentagon pulled Fox News from all military bases it is “absolutely unacceptable for American forces Network to carry programming that directly spuriously attacks the commander-in-chief of American armed forces”.

Vindman wrote in other words Joe Biden must ban all criticism of himself because that’s what non-dictators do.

John Cusack went further still “for the crime of calling Biden a dictator Fox should be shut down” wrote (02:12) the 80s era movie star. “The government has to take away their broadcasting license” and so on was all over the Internet.

Democrats were very very angry but why were they angry if the banner on Fox was false why the hysteria lies don’t seem to bother anyone anymore.





