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Let’s Blame Men for the Mating Crisis | Popp Culture
Redonkulas.com Productions
Redonkulas.com Productions
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134 views • October 30, 2021
Hammerhand steps in to host this special episode of Popp Culture debunking more lamestream propaganda seeking to drag men back on to the plantation.
#Propaganda #Hammerhand #MatingCrisis
Subscribe to Hammerhand: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSRa0t0gPIOZDNwFmh10LTA

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Brought to you by “Uncle Nick: Diary of a Misanthrope”
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Brought to you by “The Book of Numbers” by Aaron Clarey
https://www.amazon.com/Book-Numbers-Analyzing-Pursuit-Women-ebook/dp/B08PTFKLP6

Featuring music by TeknoAXE’s Royalty Free Music
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And Jeffrey Paul
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zbyTXV1ZyRg

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Video Throwback
Popping the Spinster Bubble
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m98bvpPFuuo

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