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Let’s Blame Men for the Mating Crisis | Popp Culture
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134 views • October 30, 2021
Hammerhand steps in to host this special episode of Popp Culture debunking more lamestream propaganda seeking to drag men back on to the plantation.
#Propaganda #Hammerhand #MatingCrisis
Subscribe to Hammerhand: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSRa0t0gPIOZDNwFmh10LTA
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Brought to you by “Uncle Nick: Diary of a Misanthrope”
https://www.frankcervi.com
Brought to you by “The Book of Numbers” by Aaron Clarey
https://www.amazon.com/Book-Numbers-Analyzing-Pursuit-Women-ebook/dp/B08PTFKLP6
Featuring music by TeknoAXE’s Royalty Free Music
http://www.teknoaxe.com/
And Jeffrey Paul
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zbyTXV1ZyRg
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
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Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
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Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all these platforms and social media!
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Watch us live on these channels every Tuesday at 8pm Eastern!
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https://dlive.tv/TerrencePopp
Video Throwback
Popping the Spinster Bubble
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m98bvpPFuuo
Sources available on Redonkulas.com!
#Propaganda #Hammerhand #MatingCrisis
Subscribe to Hammerhand: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSRa0t0gPIOZDNwFmh10LTA
If you want to keep seeing this content, be sure to sign up for memberships on these sites!
Members get early access as well as the uncensored and uncut version of this episode!
https://redonkulas.locals.com/
https://www.subscribestar.com/redonkulas
https://www.patreon.com/redonkulaspopp
Brought to you by “Uncle Nick: Diary of a Misanthrope”
https://www.frankcervi.com
Brought to you by “The Book of Numbers” by Aaron Clarey
https://www.amazon.com/Book-Numbers-Analyzing-Pursuit-Women-ebook/dp/B08PTFKLP6
Featuring music by TeknoAXE’s Royalty Free Music
http://www.teknoaxe.com/
And Jeffrey Paul
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zbyTXV1ZyRg
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all these platforms and social media!
https://www.youtube.com/terrencepoppculture
https://www.youtube.com/gruntspeak
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://www.rumble.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/redonkulas
https://www.parler.com/profile/RedonkulasPopp/
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.Redonkulas.com
Watch us live on these channels every Tuesday at 8pm Eastern!
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.manosphere.tv/@redonkulaspopp
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
https://odysee.com/@REDONKULAS/
https://www.twitch.tv/redonkulaspopp
https://www.roxytube.com/@redonkulas
https://dlive.tv/TerrencePopp
Video Throwback
Popping the Spinster Bubble
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m98bvpPFuuo
Sources available on Redonkulas.com!
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