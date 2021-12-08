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All Cause Mortality: People are Dying at Unprecedented Rates
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108 views • December 08, 2021
Alex Berenson on Tucker Carlson discusses the "higher than normal" all-cause death rates in the US and Europe following the mass vaccination campaigns. There appears to be no effort to study this problem. Instead, there appears to be a highly organized effort to censor discussion about these unprecedented death rates.
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