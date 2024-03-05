Create New Account
Carl Higbie on left wing media reaction to SCOTUS ruling: "They are the insurrectionists."
NEWSMAX · "They are the insurrectionists." In wake of the 9-0 SCOTUS ruling allowing Trump's name on states' ballots, Carl Higbie says Congress should take up a vote on disqualifying from office "anyone who tried to take Trump off the ballot."


'YOU LOST!': Carl Higbie examines left wing media reaction to the SCOTUS ruling regarding Trump's name on states' presidential primary ballots — and calls on Republicans to start punching back at the "real insurrectionists."


@NEWSMAX

@CarlHigbie


https://bit.ly/3v3N7NR

