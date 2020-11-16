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All Planned - Clade X Pandemic Exercise GNN Epilogue From May 16, 2018
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83 views • November 16, 2020
Part of a series of news videos produced for the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security Clade X pandemic exercise in May 2018, this clip provided new scenario information to the 10 individuals playing a team of presidential advisors tasked with leading the policy response to a fictional outbreak ...which was dated to happen on 15th December 2019 ...
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