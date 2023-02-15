Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
EXHIBIT D: The Big Idea
13 views
channel image
The John Stone Club
Published 17 hours ago |

Does the globalist philosophy stand a chance? And if so, when might world government be realized? That's what this film series seeks to answer.


CAUTION: This episode contains STRAW MEN and GASLIGHTING!


SOURCES


President Kennedy's Final Address to the United Nations General Assembly (1963)

https://youtu.be/cgPCvuM-_C8


FREEDOM FROM WAR: THE UNITED STATES PROGRAM FOR GENERAL AND COMPLETE DISARMAMENT IN A PEACEFUL WORLD. DEPARTMENT OF STATE PUBLICATION 7277 (1961)

https://archive.org/details/FreedomFromWar


Rand Paul: This is the danger of a one-world government (Fox News, 2022)

https://youtu.be/KknfRwyckpM


'NEW WORLD ORDER': US PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN'S COMMENT GOES VIRAL (Prudent Media Goa, 2022)

https://youtu.be/S6w8S6aohFA


Bertrand Russell on World Government, Economic Inequality and Overpopulation (1952)

https://youtu.be/ZJXRPSpgFtY


"WASHINGTON CLOSE-UP" UNITED NATIONS WORLD GOVERNMENT: Periscope Film #60984 (1951)

https://youtu.be/0lx2KKJJX8c


The history of One World Trust

https://www.oneworldtrust.org/our-history.html


BRITISH PARLIAMENTARY GROUP FOR WORLD GOVERNMENT

https://www.explorethepast.co.uk/2022/05/henry-usborne/


QUOTES FROM ATLANTIC-UNIONISTS OF THE PAST

https://iaud.org/index.php?page=history


William Pace on GCTV with Bill Miller (Global Connections Television, 2015)

https://youtu.be/eSaRq7oBLjU


One World or None (1946)

https://youtu.be/ZvbWxROPA2c


The Great Experiment (Strobe Talbott, 2008)

https://www.c-span.org/video/?203369-1/the-great-experiment


The Semantics of World Government (Dialogue, Summer/Fall 1986)

https://bahai-library.com/dale_semantics_world_government


THE U.N. DECEPTION

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ynxe5cp3muU

https://jbs.org/


America Abroad: The Birth of the Global Nation (Time, 1992)

https://content.time.com/time/subscriber/printout/0,8816,976015,00.html


World Government vs. Global Governance: The Rise of Global Governance. Sovereignty International, Inc. (Henry Lamb, 2008)

http://sovereignty.net

https://youtu.be/-NrktFeJPsw


HUMAN DEVELOPMENT REPORT 1999

https://hdr.undp.org/content/human-development-report-1999


Commission on Global Security, Justice & Governance Report Launch (The Hague Institute, 2015)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DKmucDk_6Lo


Jean Monnet's Driving Passion for European Integration (Brookings Institution, 2014)

https://www.brookings.edu/experts/strobe-talbott/

https://youtu.be/BEZlacXuP0I


And now for a world government (Financial Times, 2008)

https://www.ft.com/content/7a03e5b6-c541-11dd-b516-000077b07658


One World Government and the War of Tomorrow (2013)

https://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/one-world-government-and-the-war-of-tomorrow-19943528/

Keywords
unnwonew world orderunited nationsfederalismworld governmentfederationglobal governanceworld federalismearth constitution

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket