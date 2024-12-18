Quartet Forecasts - December 4- December 18, 2024

This excerpt from Quartet, John, Gregg and Penny discuss rising UFO activity, escalating tensions in Eastern Europe with nuclear risks, and preparations for potential conflict in Europe. Key themes include growing societal divides, challenges in U.S. governance, and debates within the deep state over economic strategies. Psychological preparedness and navigating uncertainty are emphasized as critical for the coming weeks.





Stay tuned for the Full and Preview versions of this show.





Like, subscribe, and share the ❤️





Visit us at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium/ and sign up for a free membership. We’ll notify you when more content is released. See you there!