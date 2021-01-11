How UK Police Social Distance

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You decide to pop out for a leisurely stroll, only to be confronted by a mob of strangers in fancy dress costumes who claim they're out to protect you from the 'virus' while shouting "Social distancing please"
Source : https://www.facebook.com/MrCharlieCheswick/videos/196619752198805
Charlie Cheswick