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A Lamentation For The Beginning of Sorrows (All Shall Come To Pass - An Encouragement To Endure Unto The End)
THE TRUTH SHALL SET YOU FREE
THE TRUTH SHALL SET YOU FREE
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247 views • August 13, 2022

A Lamentation For The Beginning of Sorrows

(All Shall Come To Pass - An Encouragement To Endure Unto The End)

May all followers of truth - JESUS Christ - across this whole earth be strengthened in these end times to be counted worthy to stand righteously before JESUS, at the last trump, if not before, at our last breath... 

Jesus loves you 

(KJV)

MATTHEW 24:3-15

3 And as he sat upon the mount of Olives, the disciples came unto him privately, saying, Tell us, when shall these things be? and what shall be the sign of thy coming, and of the end of the world?

4 And Jesus answered and said unto them, Take heed that no man deceive you.

5 For many shall come in my name, saying, I am Christ; and shall deceive many.

6 And ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars: see that ye be not troubled: for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet.

7 For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places.

8 All these are the beginning of sorrows.

9 Then shall they deliver you up to be afflicted, and shall kill you: and ye shall be hated of all nations for my name's sake.

10 And then shall many be offended, and shall betray one another, and shall hate one another.

11 And many false prophets shall rise, and shall deceive many.

12 And because iniquity shall abound, the love of many shall wax cold.

13 But he that shall endure unto the end, the same shall be saved.

14 And this gospel of the kingdom shall be preached in all the world for a witness unto all nations; and then shall the end come.

15 When ye therefore shall see the abomination of desolation, spoken of by Daniel the prophet, stand in the holy place, (whoso readeth, let him understand:)

Keywords
godjesus christcreatorholy bibletruthkjvend timeslast dayslordmatthew 24kinglatter daysbiblical prophecythe word of godthe beginning of sorrowsthe authorized king james version holy bibleall shall come to passendure until the endsound biblical doctrine
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