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Video Taken Down by YouTube for Sharing this Timeline Truth about Hydroxychloroquine
John919
John919
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85 views • October 07, 2020
Covid-19 Timeline Shows President Trump was Right about Hydroxychloroquine
This Covid-19 Timeline starts from when President 1st Mentioned: Hydroxychloroquine
3/19/20: Members of the Coronavirus Task Force Hold a Press Briefing: https://youtu.be/tWxW0edricU

Dr. Adam Splaver explains why hydroxychloroquine is now part of COVID-19 treatment: https://youtu.be/g0l6PIjudnk

39 elderly Texans successfully complete hydroxychloroquine treatment for COVID-19, doctor says: https://youtu.be/XqWxlH29_i4

EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Simone Gold discusses benefits of Hydroxychloroquine after video promoting drug was: https://youtu.be/0oSGIC_irVs

Calif. doctor successfully cures 1,700 COVID-19 patients: https://youtu.be/PE3QfTnIazU

Dan Ball Interview With All Valley Urgent Care, Doctor, Dr. Brian Tyson: https://youtu.be/ttBtAhSCZJY The True Scriptures: https://truthaboutgod.net/Bible-Study-Videos.html https://TruthAboutGod.net/ Jesus Christ is our Holy Place
Seek the Truth Daily and the Truth will find you Seeking. Please Visit many more True here https://A1st.US a1stus
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