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GLOBAL INSANITY PANDEMIC INTENSIFIES - DR. LEE MERRITT ON LOST ARTS RADIO, DEC. 7, 2021
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71 views • December 24, 2021
INCREDIBLY GOOD interview here with Dr. Lee Merritt!!! DON’T MISS THIS, it’s a MUST WATCH!!
Dr. Lee Merritt, one the very best truth-telling doctors in this whole pandemic deception has adopted the same position that Tom Cowan, Andrew Kaufman, Samantha Bailey and Stefan Lanka have been stating all along regarding isolation of viruses and the fact that it’s NEVER really been done! Not measles, not HIV, not the common flu — NEVER!
Source: https://brandnewtube.com/watch/dr-lee-merritt-m-d-global-insanity-pandemic-intensifies-richard-sacks_rI5PgfH5dKxsQew.html
It also contains a great explanation for “communicable” childhood diseases like chicken-pox — that starts at the 45-minute mark.
Dr. Lee Merritt, one the very best truth-telling doctors in this whole pandemic deception has adopted the same position that Tom Cowan, Andrew Kaufman, Samantha Bailey and Stefan Lanka have been stating all along regarding isolation of viruses and the fact that it’s NEVER really been done! Not measles, not HIV, not the common flu — NEVER!
Source: https://brandnewtube.com/watch/dr-lee-merritt-m-d-global-insanity-pandemic-intensifies-richard-sacks_rI5PgfH5dKxsQew.html
It also contains a great explanation for “communicable” childhood diseases like chicken-pox — that starts at the 45-minute mark.
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