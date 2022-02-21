THE 3 DUMBEST PEOPLE IN CANADA

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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-NDUyZQthyI
Ottawa Police | We charged horses through a crowd to "Lower the temperature." https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1a926XvA-Oc
Mark Carney excessive "tool" references are nothing new -
https://ecosocialistsvancouver.org/article/mark-carney-says-smart-money-needs-better-tools-measure-climate-risk
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/mark-carney-using-tool-deflate-154230437.html
https://www.pressreader.com/canada/national-post-latest-edition/20101027/282471410229991
Mirrored - Remarque 88