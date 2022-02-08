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Russell Brand | They Hate You - February 8 2022
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30 views • February 08, 2022
I recently spoke with Matt Taibbi on my podcast. Matt explains how journalism has changed from a trade to a new media class who know nothing about working class people and have distorted view of them.
#MattTaibbi #TheMedia #News
Get tickets for my 2022 tour here: http://bit.ly/33_2022
Elites are taking over! Our only hope is to form our own. To learn more join my cartel here https://www.russellbrand.com/join and get weekly bulletins too incendiary for anything but your private inbox.
*not a euphemism
Listen to my Luminary Original podcast, Under The Skin, to hear from guests including Edward Snowden, Jonathan Haidt, Jordan Peterson, Naomi Klein, Kehinde Andrews, Adam Curtis and Vandana Shiva.
Subscribe to Luminary at luminary.link/russellFor meditation and breath work, subscribe to my side-channel:
https://www.youtube.com/c/AwakeningWithRussellMy NEW weekly meditation podcast, Above the Noise, is available now only on Luminary. Meditate with me here: luminary.link/meditate
FOOTBALL IS NICE is my free, weekly, full-length podcast - subscribe here: https://www.youtube.com/c/FootballisNiceRussellBrand My Audible Original, ‘Revelation', is out NOW!
US: http://adbl.co/revelation
UK: http://adbl.co/revelationuk
AU: http://adbl.co/revelationau
CA: http://adbl.co/revelationca
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K-u9EJICII4 - February 8 2022
Russell Brand | They Hate You - February 8 2022
Russell Brand, Matt Taibbi, They Hate You, February 8 2022
#MattTaibbi #TheMedia #News
Get tickets for my 2022 tour here: http://bit.ly/33_2022
Elites are taking over! Our only hope is to form our own. To learn more join my cartel here https://www.russellbrand.com/join and get weekly bulletins too incendiary for anything but your private inbox.
*not a euphemism
Listen to my Luminary Original podcast, Under The Skin, to hear from guests including Edward Snowden, Jonathan Haidt, Jordan Peterson, Naomi Klein, Kehinde Andrews, Adam Curtis and Vandana Shiva.
Subscribe to Luminary at luminary.link/russellFor meditation and breath work, subscribe to my side-channel:
https://www.youtube.com/c/AwakeningWithRussellMy NEW weekly meditation podcast, Above the Noise, is available now only on Luminary. Meditate with me here: luminary.link/meditate
FOOTBALL IS NICE is my free, weekly, full-length podcast - subscribe here: https://www.youtube.com/c/FootballisNiceRussellBrand My Audible Original, ‘Revelation', is out NOW!
US: http://adbl.co/revelation
UK: http://adbl.co/revelationuk
AU: http://adbl.co/revelationau
CA: http://adbl.co/revelationca
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K-u9EJICII4 - February 8 2022
Russell Brand | They Hate You - February 8 2022
Russell Brand, Matt Taibbi, They Hate You, February 8 2022
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