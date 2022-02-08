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Russell Brand | They Hate You - February 8 2022
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KristallKlar
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30 views • February 08, 2022
I recently spoke with Matt Taibbi on my podcast. Matt explains how journalism has changed from a trade to a new media class who know nothing about working class people and have distorted view of them.

#MattTaibbi #TheMedia #News

Get tickets for my 2022 tour here: http://bit.ly/33_2022

Elites are taking over! Our only hope is to form our own. To learn more join my cartel here https://www.russellbrand.com/join and get weekly bulletins too incendiary for anything but your private inbox.
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Listen to my Luminary Original podcast, Under The Skin, to hear from guests including Edward Snowden, Jonathan Haidt, Jordan Peterson, Naomi Klein, Kehinde Andrews, Adam Curtis and Vandana Shiva.
Subscribe to Luminary at luminary.link/russellFor meditation and breath work, subscribe to my side-channel:
https://www.youtube.com/c/AwakeningWithRussellMy NEW weekly meditation podcast, Above the Noise, is available now only on Luminary. Meditate with me here: luminary.link/meditate
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This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. ⁣https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K-u9EJICII4 - ⁣February 8 2022

Russell Brand | They Hate You - February 8 2022

Russell Brand, Matt Taibbi, They Hate You, February 8 2022
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russell brandfebruary 8 2022matt taibbithe hate you
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy