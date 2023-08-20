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The Rise Of The Occult | What Exorcists & Former Occultists Want You To Know
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118 views • August 20, 2023

John-Henry Westen


August 16, 2023


Best-selling author Charles D. Fraune takes viewers behind-the-scenes of what exorcists and former occultists learned from the lure of demons, sin, and occultism unlike any researcher has known before. In Fraune's latest book, 'Slaying Dragons II - The Rise of the Occult: What Exorcists & Former Occultists Want You to Know', Fraune reveals the dangers of idolatry, superstition, witchcraft, Satanism, and more. The occult and its dangerous practices have ensnared countless people worldwide — and Fraune takes a deep dive into what experts in the field, both exorcists and unfortunate occult adherents, have learned from their experiences.


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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3898kc-the-rise-of-the-occult-what-exorcists-and-former-occultists-want-you-to-kno.html

Keywords
sinoccultsuperstitiondemonssatanismwitchcraftoccultismidolatryoccultistsrisebehind the scenesexpertsjohn-henry westenexorcistscharles d frauneslaying dragonsdangerous practiceslearned from experiences
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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