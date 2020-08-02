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FAUCI IS A NWO POLITICIAN, HE IS THE MOUTH PIECE FOR THE MEDICAL MAFIA (VIDEO)
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70 views • August 02, 2020
DR. ANTHONY FAUCI is nothing more than a New World Order politician, and simply a mouth piece for the Medical Mafia, and Big Pharma. He tells the world he is a 'health expert', and only the opinion(s) of the government's Medical Mafia (including Bill Gates) counts. The stats on Covid-19 positive tests and deaths are COMPLETELY FICTITIOUS, and the criminal act recommendations, suggestions, and directives are coming from Fauci, the NIAID, and the CDC. He pushes the wearing of Face Masks when most doctors and science research itself shows that Face Masks are much more harmful than good; FACE MASKS DO NOT PROTECT PEOPLE FROM VIRUSES, and supposedly that is the ONLY REASON people are wearing face masks. Fauci has recommended the shutting down of Mom and Pop stores and businesses, but says it is OK to keep large corporations open. Fauci has pushed for churches to be closed, but is very careful to not have issues with Protests and Riots from ANTIFA and BLM. Why? Because he is a New World Order politician. He hasn't been a real doctor for over 30 years now. He pushes for GMO Vaccinations because he stands to make extreme wealth off of patents that benefit him and the NWO Agenda, while banning Hydroxychloroquine with Zinc and Inhaled Steroids that work against Covid19 with 100% success, low cost, fast results, least invasive, and NO SIDE EFFECTS. Fauci is the one that pushes people onto ventilators that kills the person 90% or more of the time, when the two off-label treatments for Covid have been saving lives 100% of the time. Why in the fuck is Fauci, Gates, and Birx not fired and imprisoned already? Why are these evil bastards getting all the air time on Mainstream Media News while REAL DOCTORS with real experience, real success, and real information in fighting COVID are being silenced, harassed, ridiculed, fired, and have their videos removed, their websites taken down? The reason in the Covid19 PLANdemic HOAX is Fake, it is already proven that Covid19 is not a live virus, but rather a symptomoloy/condition of a bigger problem such as 5G, Chemtrailing, or past Flu vaccinations. The take over of the world by the New World Order agenda is Real, and people need to PUSH BACK AGAINST ALL LOSSES OF FREEDOMS RIGHT NOW. People need to Wake Up, Stop Complying, and JUST SAY NOT - I DO NOT CONSENT, before the evil Medical Mafia, Big Pharma and Big Tech are slamming Covid19 GMO vaccinations (that alters human DNA) into everyone on earth.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[LBRY.TV] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
DR. ANTHONY FAUCI INTERVIEW BY MARK ZUCKERBERG - THE UNITED SPOT (COMEDY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/65Z7DFpA5UG9/
DR. FAUCI: BE AS FORCEFUL AS POSSIBLE TO FORCE MASKS ON EVERYONE - TIM TRUTH (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7Y8sVHP13l1o/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[LBRY.TV] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
DR. ANTHONY FAUCI INTERVIEW BY MARK ZUCKERBERG - THE UNITED SPOT (COMEDY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/65Z7DFpA5UG9/
DR. FAUCI: BE AS FORCEFUL AS POSSIBLE TO FORCE MASKS ON EVERYONE - TIM TRUTH (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7Y8sVHP13l1o/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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