The Coming Kingdom

In this study we look at three prominent leaders, Solomon, Daniel, and Zerubbabel as they ruled with wisdom and supernatural ability… their stories provide prophetic insight into what we are seeing upon the earth right now and what is taking place in our lives so that we might lead wisely in Yahweh’s Kingdom… humbly surrendered, useful and for the sake of Souls.



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Passages Read NKJV:

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On that night God appeared to Solomon, and said to him, “Ask! What shall I give you?” And Solomon said to God: “You have shown great mercy to David my father, and have made me king in his place. Now, O LORD Yahweh, let Your promise to David my father be established, for You have made me king over a people like the dust of the earth in multitude. Now give me wisdom and knowledge, that I may go out and come in before this people; for who can judge this great people of Yours?” 2 Chronicles 1:7-10



Then God said to Solomon: “Because this was in your heart, and you have not asked riches or wealth or honor or the life of your enemies, nor have you asked long life—but have asked wisdom and knowledge for yourself, that you may judge My people over whom I have made you king— wisdom and knowledge are granted to you; and I will give you riches and wealth and honor, such as none of the kings have had who were before you, nor shall any after you have the like.” 2 Chronicles 1:11-12



So King Solomon surpassed all the kings of the earth in riches and wisdom (khok-maw: wisdom, in good sense, skillful, wisdom, wisely). And all the kings of the earth sought the presence of Solomon to hear his wisdom, which God had put in his heart.

2 Chronicles 9:22-23



And many of those who sleep in the dust of the earth shall awake,

some to everlasting life, some to shame and everlasting contempt.

Those who are wise (saw-kal: intelligent, consider, expert, instruct, prosper, deal, prudent, prudently, give, skill, skillful, have good success, teach, understand, wisdom, be, behave, guide wittingly), shall shine like the brightness of the firmament, and those who turn many to righteousness Like the stars forever and ever. “But you, Daniel, shut up the words, and seal the book until the time of the end; many shall run to and for, and knowledge (dah-ath: cunning, ignorantly, knowledge, unawares, wittingly) shall increase.”

Daniel 12:2-4



And again the word of the LORD came to Haggai on the twenty-fourth day of the month, saying, “Speak to Zerubbabel, governor of Judah, saying: ‘I will shake heaven and earth. I will overthrow the throne of kingdoms; I will destroy the strength of the Gentile kingdoms. I will overthrow the chariots and those who ride in them; The horses and their riders shall come down, every one by the sword of his brother … ‘I will take you, Zerubbabel My servant, the son of Sheltie,’ says the LORD, ‘and will make you like a signet ring; for I have chosen you,’ says the LORD of hosts.” Haggai 2:20-23