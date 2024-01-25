PSYCHOTHERAPIST HAS PSYCHOTIC BREAKDOWN OR SPIRITUAL AWAKENING? LIVE FOOTAGE OF MY 'PSYCHOTIC EPISODES' - 2 WEEKS BEFORE BRUTAL SECTION & DETAINMENT UNDER MENTAL HEALTH LAWS!! 6 STONES WEIGHT AND NO SLEEP FOR 5 WEEKS! CHEMICALLY LOBOTOMISED AND CHEMICALLY RESTRAINED - COURT CASE IMMINENT! OFF WITH THEIR HEADS!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.