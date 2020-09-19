NOT AN ARGUMENT.

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2 views • September 19, 2020
Stefan Molyneux puts on his snark bio-hazard suit and dips back into the YouTube comments in search of arguments and entertainment. Does Stefan find any arguments?
Trump Derangement Syndrome - TRIGGERED!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hnegoVG22CM
Take The Blue Pill?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yViIz06M82A
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Trump Derangement Syndrome - TRIGGERED!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hnegoVG22CM
Take The Blue Pill?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yViIz06M82A
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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