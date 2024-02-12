Create New Account
THE DAWN OF AUGMENTED HUMANITY
High Hopes
Del Bigtree at the HighWire


Feb 9, 2024


With Elon Musk announcing the first human has had his Neuralink device implanted in their brain, we do a deep dive into the history of implantable technology. From its CIA and military roots to the current developers whose shocking admissions should cause us all to pause. Jefferey and Del also look at the new Apple Vision Pro and its possible implications on our society.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4cflxq-the-dawn-of-augmented-humanity.html

