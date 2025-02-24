AI and the Coming Age of Deceit-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-FEB 23 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Word, "Craft," in the Scripture Can be Translated to Mean Deceit or Treachery Which Points to the Anti-Christ Who is a Liar and a Master of Deception. An Article From the Website, Christian Evidence, Asking OpenAI's ChatGPT, "How Would AI fulfill the Prophecy of the Image of the Beast?" Its Answer: 1) Through Manipulation and Deception, 2) Control People's Actions and Behaviors, and 3) Access and Analyze Our Personal Data. The Only Way to Get Through This World, Where Artificial Intelligence is Increasing Exponentially, is to Know the True Christ.