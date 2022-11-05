Stew Peters Full Show: Toxic Metals FOUND In Death Jab Needles

Stew Peters: Toxic Metals FOUND In Death Jab Needles; EXCLUSIVE “Died Suddenly” Footage Revealed. The “vaccine” that the government is pushing out is a major hazard and danger to all who are exposed to it. And we are finding out that it’s not just the contents of the vaccine we should be worried about…but the needles they inject people with.

A documentary series showcasing the evil workings of government propaganda is out! Stew Peters has become a prominent role in the series!

Nikki Anne Holland joins to detail how the Moderna injection has caused her body to shut down, requiring feeding and tracheal tubes just to survive!

The directors of "Died Suddenly", Matt Skot and Nick Stumphauzer share unseen footage of the new documentary, they give updates on the film and the horrific truth of reality.