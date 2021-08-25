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Must Watch: Critically Thinking Doctors about long planned, based on race Depopulation "Vaccine"
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936 views • August 25, 2021
This whole 1:22:45 video discussion is great, but listen to the
Depopulation "Vaccine" starting at 13:15 with Dr. Lee Merritt -
really great insights!
At least 4 billion "useless eaters" shall be eliminated by the year
2050 by means of limited wars, organized epidemics of fatal rapid-
acting diseases and starvation.
Energy, food and water shall be kept at subsistence levels for the
non-elite, start-ing with the White populations of Western Europe and
North America and then spreading to other races.
The population of Canada, Western Europe and the United States will
be decimated more rapidly than on other continents, until the world's
population reaches a manageable level of 1 billion, of which 500
million will consist of Chinese and Japanese races, selected because
they are people who have been regimented for centuries and who are
accustomed to obeying authority without question. -
LuckyLarryShekelstein
mirrored from:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yg46ysL6akUO/
Depopulation "Vaccine" starting at 13:15 with Dr. Lee Merritt -
really great insights!
At least 4 billion "useless eaters" shall be eliminated by the year
2050 by means of limited wars, organized epidemics of fatal rapid-
acting diseases and starvation.
Energy, food and water shall be kept at subsistence levels for the
non-elite, start-ing with the White populations of Western Europe and
North America and then spreading to other races.
The population of Canada, Western Europe and the United States will
be decimated more rapidly than on other continents, until the world's
population reaches a manageable level of 1 billion, of which 500
million will consist of Chinese and Japanese races, selected because
they are people who have been regimented for centuries and who are
accustomed to obeying authority without question. -
LuckyLarryShekelstein
mirrored from:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yg46ysL6akUO/
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