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Explanation for Israel conflict!
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10 views • August 08, 2021
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Many believe the false information that is given to the masses, but we have to look at history and read the bible in order to find out the truth concerning the conflict between the Palestinians and the Jews. There is too much information to be ignorant of what's really going on, especially for us that are awakened. What we see happening is the final break down of the Gentile rule even though it may not be seen by the Jews because of pride. Let us stay faithful until our redemption becomes a reality.
https://paypal.me/wakeuphebrews
Many believe the false information that is given to the masses, but we have to look at history and read the bible in order to find out the truth concerning the conflict between the Palestinians and the Jews. There is too much information to be ignorant of what's really going on, especially for us that are awakened. What we see happening is the final break down of the Gentile rule even though it may not be seen by the Jews because of pride. Let us stay faithful until our redemption becomes a reality.
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