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DR. BEN TAPPER-POWERFUL COVID VISUAL - WATCH WHO STANDS AND WHO SITS DOWN AND WHY THEY DO.
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620 views • April 04, 2021
There is no Covid Pandemic. Nobody in a room full of people knows anyone who has died of Covid. Then he goes on, Cancer? Heart Disease? The dramatic difference.
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