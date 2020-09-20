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Allegory of the Cov
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65 views • September 20, 2020
A short film comparing the effect of education and the lack of it in our nature.
“It is the task of the enlightened not only to ascend to learning and to see the good but to be willing to descend again to those prisoners and to share their troubles and their honors, whether they are worth having or not. And this they must do, even with the prospect of death.” - Plato
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Most popular: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t1_urVQRPWU&;list=PLzZMUyP32dmVIFAF24G_GpOkRCdWbuUGc
Short Films: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rLl1R7b2Bm8&;list=PLzZMUyP32dmUOaCZNGDFElQIQ9EVj9ULh
Conspiracy Guy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=obPhFtoU9bo&;list=PLzZMUyP32dmX7ajYETElRSk2C2DYlxIxV
“It is the task of the enlightened not only to ascend to learning and to see the good but to be willing to descend again to those prisoners and to share their troubles and their honors, whether they are worth having or not. And this they must do, even with the prospect of death.” - Plato
Subscribe to JoyCamp: http://www.youtube.com/user/thejoycamp?sub_confirmation=1
Subscribe to Benny Wills: https://www.youtube.com/c/BennyWills/featured
Follow JoyCamp on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thejoycamp
Follow The Conspiracy Guy on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Conspiracy__Guy
Want More JoyCamp, check out these playlists:
Most popular: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t1_urVQRPWU&;list=PLzZMUyP32dmVIFAF24G_GpOkRCdWbuUGc
Short Films: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rLl1R7b2Bm8&;list=PLzZMUyP32dmUOaCZNGDFElQIQ9EVj9ULh
Conspiracy Guy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=obPhFtoU9bo&;list=PLzZMUyP32dmX7ajYETElRSk2C2DYlxIxV
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