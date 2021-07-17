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Tamara: 'Delta' Flu Means 'Sleepy Time' For Those Not Awake [17.07.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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186 views • July 17, 2021
Pinned by Tamara Magdalene Lioness of THE Yeshua 2 - 2 hours ago (edited)
'Just for the record, I have to put in the Disclaimer.'

rebelheartedkizz soulOFpassion - 1 hour ago:
Well that explains the insane energy the last few days as well....
Last year at some point I remember seeing a clip of trump's hair flying instantly I thought of the beast with the deadly wound.after that started seeing people write all over about it..... It's amazing how they can't understand us! Thank you Jesus for so much!

Tamara: 'You will notice the more awake you are, the less patience you have for opinions because you are operating on a different spiritual maturity.'

Tamara Desiree Magdalene - @HolySpiritGirl7
I left the music industry and Hollywood to stand for Jesus Christ and fight for Truth.
You can only kill me once. I will come back immortal.
https://twitter.com/HolySpiritGirl7

Tamara Desiree Magdalene @HolySpiritGirl7 · 31. maj
I put Scripture in my videos for a reason. You are SUPPOSED to read it. And yet, most skip right over it and ask me questions that are IN the Scripture I posted. This is the kind of thing that makes me want to move on and start a website for ppl who are serious about Scripture.

WARNING: If you are too sensitive, this channel is not for you. I do not force my beliefs nor faith on anyone. However, this is my rock, not yours. If you find no value in my messages or take offense, nobody is making you stay here. Remember, you found me, not the other way around. If you can't come in peace, don't come at all. God bless.

Tamara Magdalene Lioness of THE Yeshua #2
Joined May 15, 2021 - 4.91K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCt28O6ktvMivHEUJMVnlbew

2,002 views Jul 17, 2021
Tamara Magdalene Lioness of THE Yeshua: July 17, 2021
https://youtu.be/r1vH-FcYDPo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r1vH-FcYDPo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCt28O6ktvMivHEUJMVnlbew
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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