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ChiCom Organ Harvesting & Genocide Exposed by Journalist on China Border
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82 views • May 26, 2022
The Communist Chinese Party regime in Beijing is committing genocide and harvesting organs from dissidents it is murdering--and especially followers of the Falun Gong spiritual movement--across China, warns investigative journalist Mitchell Gerber from the border of that nation in this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman on Conversations That Matter. There can no longer be any doubt that this is happening, Gerber said, pointing to the evidence compiled by researchers and governments around the world. Now, the truth is becoming known, even at the United Nations, but so far the atrocities continue without any serious action.
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