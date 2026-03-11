New bloody counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the enemy launched a breakthrough of technical columns in the Dnipropetrovsk region

▪️Today, the Ukrainians dramatically announced their new counteroffensive and the seizure of control over a significant territory in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

▪️They showed a video of the breakthrough of an Armed Forces of Ukraine column into the village of Novogrigorivka on the border of the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhia regions.

➖"The Armed Forces of Ukraine, with the support of armored vehicles, broke through the enemy's defenses in the Dnipropetrovsk region and are conducting a mop-up operation in Novogrigorivka in the Zaporizhia region," assured the Kiev propagandists.

▪️After this, the Russian army showed a video in which Ukrainian equipment was being destroyed, and the landed militants were eliminated by a counterattack of Russian assault aircraft.

Adding:

Two Majors #Report for the morning of March 11, 2026

▪️ An attack on an important factory in Bryansk by British missiles claimed the lives of 6 civilians, and another 37 were injured. The air defense system was operating in Sochi, and reports of explosions over Anapa, Samara, and Syzran were received. In the early morning, the enemy launched a massive drone attack on Sevastopol.

▪️ The Russian Armed Forces used "Geraniums" to strike at Zaporozhye, the Dnieper Hydroelectric Power Station area, Odessa, Kharkov, Sumy, and Dnepropetrovsk regions.

▪️ In the border areas of the Bryansk region, UAF tactical drones continued to strike. In Klimovo, a civilian was injured in a moving vehicle. In the village of Chausy in the Pogarsky district, an agricultural enterprise was targeted.

▪️ On the Sumy front, the "North" Group of Forces is engaged in fierce battles in the previous sectors, daily striking enemy concentrations with aviation and UAF drones.





▪️ In the Belgorod region, drones of the "Seagull" type attacked Church, Shebekino, Znamenka, Graivoron, Zamostie, Gora-Podol, Surodino, Novostroevka-First, Dorogoshch, and Tomarovka. Movement in the frontline areas is extremely dangerous due to the numerous FPV drones of the enemy.

▪️ On the Kharkov front, the "North" Group of Forces thwarted the enemy's counterattacks in the area of the village of Karaychik, destroying a group of AFU infantry preparing to cross the Volchya River with a strike by the Russian Aerospace Forces. Battles are ongoing in the area of the village of Volchanskie Khutory and on the Velikoburuluk direction. Our forces are actively using TOS systems.





▪️ From Kupyansk and Kupyansk-Uzlovoe, reports of no changes in the situation are coming in. In fact, it's a continuous "gray zone" amidst the constant operation of numerous drones.





▪️ In Konstantinovka, battles continue in the southeastern part. The Russian Armed Forces are trying to reach the outskirts of the city from the direction of the village of Berestok, stretching the enemy's defenses. Reports of our troops' success at Ilinovka are coming in.

▪️ On the Slavyansk front, the Russian Army, advancing towards Ray-Aleksandrovka, is leveling the frontline. Among the tasks being addressed is the destruction of the enemy's logistics in the rear with the help of UAVs and artillery.

▪️ On the eastern part of the Zaporozhye region, the "East" Group of Forces continues its offensive, expanding the zone of control in the areas of the villages of Boykovo, Vozdvizhenka, Verkhnyaya Tersa, and Komsomolskoe. In the junction of the Dnepropetrovsk and Zaporozhye regions, the enemy has abandoned the use of armored vehicle columns due to significant losses and is trying to organize infiltration in small groups. The footage published by Kiev from the scene turned out to be a two-week-old "can of worms".

▪️ On the Kherson front, AFU FPVs are operating at a distance of 25 km. A civilian was killed in Korobki, and two others were injured in Novaya Zbruievka and Rai.

The report was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)