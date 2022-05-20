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Cannabis Events: Golf & Jamaica
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12 views • May 20, 2022
Cannabis Events: Golf & Jamaica
The #GreenRush is a 2-hour weekly live cannabis business talk show produced by Pro Cannabis Media every Friday at 4PM EST.
The show discusses news issues in the cannabis market and each week conducts a deeper dive into specific topics of the industry.
The #TalkingHedge & Christopher Smith w/ The American Cannabis Report interview Brian Yauger & Penny Cook of Lemonhaze.com as well as Omari Jackson of Ganjactivist.com...
https://youtu.be/9FFcJb69Z1s
The #GreenRush is a 2-hour weekly live cannabis business talk show produced by Pro Cannabis Media every Friday at 4PM EST.
The show discusses news issues in the cannabis market and each week conducts a deeper dive into specific topics of the industry.
The #TalkingHedge & Christopher Smith w/ The American Cannabis Report interview Brian Yauger & Penny Cook of Lemonhaze.com as well as Omari Jackson of Ganjactivist.com...
https://youtu.be/9FFcJb69Z1s
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