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THE IMPORTANCE OF FOLLOWING THROUGH
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10 views • February 10, 2022
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Judges 1:1-36. ‘After Joshua died’ is probably a title for the whole book. The events in this section probably happened during his life. They are the same as those in Joshua chapters 15 and 17. (His death is in Judges 2:8.) Here we read about Judah’s tribe and Simeon’s tribe. We learn how they conquered the southern area in Canaan. In order to ask the Lord, they probably used the urim and thummim. These were two stones with different marks on them. They showed different answers to questions that people asked God. People believed that God controlled these stones. ‘Men throw the stone, but the Lord controls its decisions’ (Proverbs 16:33).
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Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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