BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

RT News - December 5 2024 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1478 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
115 views • 4 months ago

Dec 5, 2024

rt.com


300 militants have been eliminated in Northern Syria over the past day of fighting. That’s as Russia points to Ukraine’s involvement in the violent uprising, saying Kiev provides the terrorists with drones and intelligence support.  Washington brushes off concerns that the ceasefire in Lebanon is cracking as the IDF releases footage of fresh strikes on the country’s South. Our correspondent is one of the first journalists to reach the area, bringing us exclusive reports from on the ground. Cleaning house in Georgia where opposition figures and western-backed NGOs behind the turmoil, are being rounded up following raids on their offices. Authorities say almost a third of protesters they detain are foreign nationals. Political turmoil in Paris as the government is ousted in a no-confidence vote by Parliament, for the first time in over 60 years, putting more pressure on president Macron, with many lawmakers calling for him to step down too.

Keywords
newsrussiart
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy