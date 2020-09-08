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Essential Oils - Intro Class - Bill & Nem - English & Kuki - dōTERRA
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42 views • September 08, 2020
Essential Oils - Introductory Class - Going over the "Oil Basics"
dōTERRA Oils are - S.E.A: 1) Safe 2) Effective 3) Affordable [first 30 minutes]
CPTG (Certified Pure Therapeutic Grade) Oils can be used - A.T.I.: 1) Aromatically 2) Topically 3) Internally [starts at 34:30]
HANDOUT - https://media.doterra.com/eu/en/flyers/essential-oils-made-easy.pdf - I show you this at 4:24 in the beginning of the video
ENROLLMENT KITS - https://media.doterra.com/eu/en/flyers/kits-enrolment.pdf - I show you this at the 59:00 minute mark at the end of the video
For more information - http://www.mydoterra.com/hadasanemtungdim
or eMail us - [email protected]
This video was recorded in Tzfat (Safed) Israel - September 2020 / Elul 5780
הסרטון הזה הוקלט בצפת ישראל
doTERRA PRODUCT INFORMATION PAGES - http://doterraeveryday.eu/training/pip-english/
#OilUp
dōTERRA Oils are - S.E.A: 1) Safe 2) Effective 3) Affordable [first 30 minutes]
CPTG (Certified Pure Therapeutic Grade) Oils can be used - A.T.I.: 1) Aromatically 2) Topically 3) Internally [starts at 34:30]
HANDOUT - https://media.doterra.com/eu/en/flyers/essential-oils-made-easy.pdf - I show you this at 4:24 in the beginning of the video
ENROLLMENT KITS - https://media.doterra.com/eu/en/flyers/kits-enrolment.pdf - I show you this at the 59:00 minute mark at the end of the video
For more information - http://www.mydoterra.com/hadasanemtungdim
or eMail us - [email protected]
This video was recorded in Tzfat (Safed) Israel - September 2020 / Elul 5780
הסרטון הזה הוקלט בצפת ישראל
doTERRA PRODUCT INFORMATION PAGES - http://doterraeveryday.eu/training/pip-english/
#OilUp
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