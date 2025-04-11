BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🐧Fate of Penguins on the uninhabited Heard & McDonald Islands, against Trump's imposed tariffs there ; )
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
208 views • 3 weeks ago

The fate of penguins on the uninhabited Heard and McDonald Islands, against which Trump has imposed tariffs, continues to be one of the most popular topics for memes and videos created by neural networks.

More here about the tariffs for these Islands: 

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-tariffs-heard-mcdonald-island-norfolk-australia/

Adding: 

China and the European Union have agreed to start talks on lifting EU tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, Reuters reports.

EU Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič met Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao during a visit to Beijing in late March, and the two sides agreed to resolve the EU tariff dispute through negotiations.

The European Union imposed tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles late last year. Now the European Commission has said it is ready to continue talks with China on an alternative to the tariffs.

