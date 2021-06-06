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Is this the Most Important Viral Reality Video You Will Ever See_
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130 views • June 06, 2021
Genuine question - is it, do you think? And I only use freely-available government data here. So is it?
The source article for the Sweden Data: https://shahar-26393.medium.com/not-a-shred-of-doubt-sweden-was-right-32e6dab1f47a
Please share as widely as possible - you can download the compressed video here, to upload anywhere: https://thefatemperor.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Is-this-The-most-important-Viral-Reality-Video-you-will-ever-see-Comp.mp4
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can with monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=69ZSTYXBMCN3W
- alternatively join up with my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
The source article for the Sweden Data: https://shahar-26393.medium.com/not-a-shred-of-doubt-sweden-was-right-32e6dab1f47a
Please share as widely as possible - you can download the compressed video here, to upload anywhere: https://thefatemperor.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Is-this-The-most-important-Viral-Reality-Video-you-will-ever-see-Comp.mp4
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can with monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=69ZSTYXBMCN3W
- alternatively join up with my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
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