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CDC Coronavirus Warning: U.S. Schools and Businesses May Soon Become Quarantine Camps!!
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402 views • February 22, 2020
Audio of CDC press conference this morning. Pandemic preparedness updated for #COVID19 , warning that schools and businesses may need to close in the future. New website next week for individual communities. #coronavirus
They have also LIED about the numbers of US citizens under house #Quarantine!! Some my ask does the CDC want this virus to spread!??
They have also LIED about the numbers of US citizens under house #Quarantine!! Some my ask does the CDC want this virus to spread!??
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