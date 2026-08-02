TTOR | The Emperors Who Had No Clothes Part 1

What is truth? In a world full of opinions, traditions, and narratives, how do we separate fact from fiction? On this episode of TTOR (Truth – The Objective Reality), we dig into history, scripture, and evidence to search for what is real — not what is popular.





This show is not about opinions.

This show is about truth.





Join Justin Derby as we examine historical claims, biblical teachings, and common beliefs, and put them to the test. Whether the topic is faith, history, culture, or scripture — everything must face the question:





Is it true?





“And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.” — John 8:32





If you’re tired of agendas and just want the truth, this show is for you.





TTOR — Truth. The Objective Reality.

History. Scripture. No Agenda. Just The Truth.





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