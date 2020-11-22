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Denmark People Victorious Against Unjust Epidemic Law
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161 views • November 22, 2020
This is not being reported! Denmark has been protesting with pots and pans en masse for 9 days and they prevailed! Parliament changed their minds.
The parliament in Denmark proposed a new epidemic law that included people infected to be
1) forcibly given medical examination, hospitalized , treated, and placed in isolation.
2) Identify groups that must get a vaccination
3) If people refused, they could be coerced by physical containment
The parliament in Denmark proposed a new epidemic law that included people infected to be
1) forcibly given medical examination, hospitalized , treated, and placed in isolation.
2) Identify groups that must get a vaccination
3) If people refused, they could be coerced by physical containment
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