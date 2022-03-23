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When It Becomes Too Expensive to Maintain the Illusion (Lynette Zang 2/3)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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213 views • March 23, 2022
🔵 DOWNLOAD MINI ICE AGE CONVERSATIONS (AUDIO PODCASTS)

https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/miac-347-when-it-becomes-too-expensive-to-maintain-the-illusion-lynette-zang
I had a deep conversation with Lynette Zang from ITM Trading about how the monetary reset is paralleling food shortages inbound from fertilizer and herbicide shortages globally. How to protect your wealth and thrive during these changing times. This is part one of three.




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