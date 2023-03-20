The reason this is important is because of the massive good changes are coming. The body interprets good life events as stress also. It’s called eustress and there is an adjustment period that everyone will need to navigate. Change itself requires energy so keep your emotions held lightly to have that energy available to make those changes. Whether or not you believe in all the changes coming, change is coming so save energy to devote to those changes.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.